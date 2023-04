NPR to stop using Twitter after being falsely labeled NPR will stop using its 52 official Twitter accounts after being falsely labeled by the social media platform. The public radio network's leader says he has no faith in Twitter's decision-making.

Media NPR to stop using Twitter after being falsely labeled NPR to stop using Twitter after being falsely labeled Listen · 3:34 3:34 NPR will stop using its 52 official Twitter accounts after being falsely labeled by the social media platform. The public radio network's leader says he has no faith in Twitter's decision-making. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor