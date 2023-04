The Navy has begun to look into the service's high rate of suicide The Navy is trying to learn why it has high suicide rates. One answer may lie with the practice of putting sailors together on limited duty, which can exacerbate feelings of hopelessness and despair.

The Navy has begun to look into the service's high rate of suicide