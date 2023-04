More people are falling behind on car payments, and the consequences can be severe More and more people are falling behind on their car payments. A look at what's driving the delinquencies and why those whose cars are repossessed still have a good chance of getting them back.

Economy More people are falling behind on car payments, and the consequences can be severe More people are falling behind on car payments, and the consequences can be severe Listen · 3:19 3:19 More and more people are falling behind on their car payments. A look at what's driving the delinquencies and why those whose cars are repossessed still have a good chance of getting them back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor