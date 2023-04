A museum is offering $25,000 for meteorite chunks found in Maine Space rocks the size of softballs crashed into Earth recently and were scattered throughout a forest in a town in Maine. If you find a big piece, a museum is willing to pay you $25,000 for it.

A museum is offering $25,000 for meteorite chunks found in Maine A museum is offering $25,000 for meteorite chunks found in Maine Listen · 0:28 0:28 Space rocks the size of softballs crashed into Earth recently and were scattered throughout a forest in a town in Maine. If you find a big piece, a museum is willing to pay you $25,000 for it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor