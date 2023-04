Scores turn out for a vigil in Louisville to honor 5 people killed in mass shooting Scores of people turned out in Louisville on Wednesday evening to honor the five people killed during a shooting at a bank on Monday.

National Scores turn out for a vigil in Louisville to honor 5 people killed in mass shooting Scores turn out for a vigil in Louisville to honor 5 people killed in mass shooting Listen · 2:35 2:35 Scores of people turned out in Louisville on Wednesday evening to honor the five people killed during a shooting at a bank on Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor