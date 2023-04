The U.S. intelligence leaks have sparked outrage in South Korea Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest South Korea is in a bind over U.S. requests to export weapons to Ukraine, less than two weeks ahead of a U.S.-South Korean presidential summit.

