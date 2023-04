Federal appeals court preserves limited access to the abortion pill mifepristone A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug mifepristone while a high-profile federal case plays out, but with new limitations on how the drug can be dispensed.

Health Federal appeals court preserves limited access to the abortion pill mifepristone Federal appeals court preserves limited access to the abortion pill mifepristone Listen · 3:46 3:46 A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug mifepristone while a high-profile federal case plays out, but with new limitations on how the drug can be dispensed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor