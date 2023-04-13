Where Abortion Pill Access Stands

Last month, we checked in on the federal court case happening in Amarillo, Texas, that would determine the regulatory future of mifepristone – a drug used in miscarriage care and medication abortions.

Since then, the Trump-appointed Texas judge has ruled to revoke the FDA's approval of the drug.

Soon after, in Washington, a different federal judge ruled to keep mifepristone available. Now the case has been appealed to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court, with many legal experts saying Supreme Court intervention isn't far off.

All this is happening as a newly-passed Idaho law restricts abortion-related travel.

What do the conflicting court hearings mean for access to abortion pills in America?

We convene to talk about it with Leah Litman, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast; Elizabeth Sepper, scholar of religious liberty and health law at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law; and Sarah McCammon, national correspondent for NPR.

