Federalism and the abortion pill; 'Succession' and the swift nature of death : It's Been a Minute This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by UC Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges to connect the dots between the recent legal battles over the abortion pill mifepristone and our constitutional right to privacy. Then, Linda Holmes of NPR's 'Pop Culture Happy Hour' stops by to chat about the television episode that still has our group chats in a chokehold, and how it eloquently captured the way we experience death and grief in real life.

It's Been a Minute

Death and grief in 'Succession'; plus, privacy and the abortion pill

Death and grief in 'Succession'; plus, privacy and the abortion pill

The third episode in season four of the HBO hit 'Succession' has the dysfunctional Roys dealing with grief and death. HBO hide caption

HBO

The third episode in season four of the HBO hit 'Succession' has the dysfunctional Roys dealing with grief and death.

HBO

This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by UC Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges to connect the dots between the recent legal battles over the abortion pill mifepristone and our constitutional right to privacy.

Then, Linda Holmes of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour stops by to chat about the television episode that still has our group chats in a chokehold, and how it eloquently captured the way we experience death and grief in real life.

