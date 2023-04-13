Accessibility links
Police make an arrest in San Francisco death of tech executive Bob Lee, official says

By 

The Associated Press

Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where technology executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco last week. Jeff Chiu/AP hide caption

Jeff Chiu/AP

Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where technology executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco last week.

Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect's name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

"I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy," Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime.