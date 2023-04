U.S. appeals court preserves mifepristone approval, but with limitations A U.S. appeals court ruling ratchets approval of the abortion pill mifepristone from 10 weeks of pregnancy down to seven weeks and says that — for now — the drug can no longer be sent in the mail.

