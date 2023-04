The Chicago Bulls' 9-year-old screaming secret weapon to beating the Toronto Raptors The Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind win against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoff Play-In tournament game was fueled by the screams of 9-year-old Diar, daughter to Bulls forward DeMar DeRozen.

Sports The Chicago Bulls' 9-year-old screaming secret weapon to beating the Toronto Raptors The Chicago Bulls' 9-year-old screaming secret weapon to beating the Toronto Raptors Listen · 1:23 1:23 The Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind win against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoff Play-In tournament game was fueled by the screams of 9-year-old Diar, daughter to Bulls forward DeMar DeRozen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor