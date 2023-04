New Russian law would make it difficult to avoid being drafted into war in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign a new law cracking down on draft dodging. The proposed law raced through Russia's lower and upper houses of parliament this week.

World New Russian law would make it difficult to avoid being drafted into war in Ukraine New Russian law would make it difficult to avoid being drafted into war in Ukraine Listen · 3:20 3:20 Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign a new law cracking down on draft dodging. The proposed law raced through Russia's lower and upper houses of parliament this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor