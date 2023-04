Bangles cofounder Susanna Hoffs infused her debut novel with her love of music NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with the Bangles cofounder Susanna Hoffs on her debut novel This Bird Has Flown and how she used her music career to create her main character, singer Jane Start.

Author Interviews Bangles cofounder Susanna Hoffs infused her debut novel with her love of music Bangles cofounder Susanna Hoffs infused her debut novel with her love of music Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with the Bangles cofounder Susanna Hoffs on her debut novel This Bird Has Flown and how she used her music career to create her main character, singer Jane Start.