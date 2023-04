As the longest-serving U.S. Senator takes a break, another Dem wants her out for good Sen. Diane Feinstein of California has asked her colleagues to temporarily replace her on the Judiciary Committee. Due to health complications, she hasn't cast a vote since mid-February.

Politics As the longest-serving U.S. Senator takes a break, another Dem wants her out for good As the longest-serving U.S. Senator takes a break, another Dem wants her out for good Listen · 5:47 5:47 Sen. Diane Feinstein of California has asked her colleagues to temporarily replace her on the Judiciary Committee. Due to health complications, she hasn't cast a vote since mid-February. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor