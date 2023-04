Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health is suffering, reps say Representatives of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are sounding the alarm about his health, saying he lost 18 pounds and is suffering acute stomach pain. They fear another poisoning.

World Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health is suffering, reps say Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health is suffering, reps say Listen · 2:15 2:15 Representatives of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are sounding the alarm about his health, saying he lost 18 pounds and is suffering acute stomach pain. They fear another poisoning. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor