'Therapy speak' is everywhere, but it may make us less empathetic NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with culture writer Rebecca Fishbein about her reporting on how "therapy speak" may be making us less empathetic.

Mental Health 'Therapy speak' is everywhere, but it may make us less empathetic 'Therapy speak' is everywhere, but it may make us less empathetic Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with culture writer Rebecca Fishbein about her reporting on how "therapy speak" may be making us less empathetic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor