#2336: The Clutchkiller Family : The Best of Car Talk Mrs. Clutchkiller is blaming her husband Ron Clutchkiller for her car's prematurely failing clutch. But could the real culprit be their teenage son, little Jimmy Clutchkiller? Click and Clack make like Lieutenant Frank Columbo on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2336: The Clutchkiller Family #2336: The Clutchkiller Family Listen · 34:30 34:30 Mrs. Clutchkiller is blaming her husband Ron Clutchkiller for her car's prematurely failing clutch. But could the real culprit be their teenage son, little Jimmy Clutchkiller? Click and Clack make like Lieutenant Frank Columbo on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor