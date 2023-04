Remembering 'Barton Fink' actor Michael Lerner The character actor, who died April 8, guest starred on dozens of TV shows and was nominated for an Oscar for playing a Hollywood studio executive in Barton Fink. Originally broadcast in 1992.

