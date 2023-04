What U.S. intelligence agencies can do to prevent future data leaks NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Glenn Gerstell, former general counsel to the National Security Agency, about what U.S. intelligence agencies can do to prevent data leaks in the future.

National Security What U.S. intelligence agencies can do to prevent future data leaks What U.S. intelligence agencies can do to prevent future data leaks Listen · 4:51 4:51 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Glenn Gerstell, former general counsel to the National Security Agency, about what U.S. intelligence agencies can do to prevent data leaks in the future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor