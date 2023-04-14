Lady Gaga will co-chair Biden's arts and humanities committee

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD ROMANCE")

LADY GAGA: (Singing) Oh.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When I say President Biden, you think Lady Gaga? Probably not. But the singer who once wore a dress made of meat is one of several entertainers the White House asked to be a part of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Actors George Clooney and Kerry Washington, along with storied TV producer Shonda Rhimes, are on the committee, too. No one called me. Oh, wait. I do news.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD ROMANCE")

LADY GAGA: (Singing) Want your bad romance. Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

