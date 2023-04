Lady Gaga will co-chair Biden's arts and humanities committee President Biden appoints Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga to co-chair the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, alongside Bruce Cohen, Academy Award-winning producer.

President Biden appoints Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga to co-chair the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, alongside Bruce Cohen, Academy Award-winning producer.