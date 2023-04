Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge hopes to be first to ever run a marathon in under 2 hours One runner in next week's Boston Marathon has run some of the fastest races ever - and Eliud Kipchoge is angling to do something never done before: run a competitive marathon in under two hours. He's already done it in a special event.

Sports Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge hopes to be first to ever run a marathon in under 2 hours Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge hopes to be first to ever run a marathon in under 2 hours Listen · 3:45 3:45 One runner in next week's Boston Marathon has run some of the fastest races ever - and Eliud Kipchoge is angling to do something never done before: run a competitive marathon in under two hours. He's already done it in a special event. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor