Mayor Eric Adams appoints former teacher to kill rats

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City appoints former teacher, Kathleen Corradi, as the city's first director of rodent migration. Their mission is simple: kill rats.

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. You might want to put down your breakfast sandwich for a minute because we're going to be talking rats here - New York City rats.

JESSICA TISCH: The rats don't run this city. We do.

MARTIN: But the rats kind of do. So the city has appointed its first rat czar. New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Kathleen Corradi, a former school teacher, the job. Formerly, she's the director of rodent migration. She'll try to curb the growing critter population. But Adams got straight to the point.

ERIC ADAMS: We're going to kill rats.

