FBI arrest Air National guardsman as suspected leaker of Pentagon documents FBI agents have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the leak of classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and the case is already raising questions about access to sensitive material.

National Security FBI arrest Air National guardsman as suspected leaker of Pentagon documents FBI arrest Air National guardsman as suspected leaker of Pentagon documents Listen · 3:40 3:40 FBI agents have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the leak of classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and the case is already raising questions about access to sensitive material. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor