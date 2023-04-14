Suspected leaker of secret Pentagon documents arraigned in Massachusetts

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Boston has the suspect in the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents to remain in custody pending his detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Suspect Jack Teixeira, 21, is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.