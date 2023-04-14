Suspected leaker of secret Pentagon documents arraigned in Massachusetts

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
The entrance to the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston on April 14. Jack Teixeira, 21, an employee of the US. Air Force National Guard, appeared at the federal court on Friday, authorities said, after he was arrested on suspicion of leaking a trove of sensitive U.S. government secrets.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
A federal judge in Boston has the suspect in the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents to remain in custody pending his detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Suspect Jack Teixeira, 21, is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.