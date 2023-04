The latest on the leaked classified documents The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of U.S. intelligence documents is facing charges under the espionage act. He made his initial court appearance today.

National Security The latest on the leaked classified documents The latest on the leaked classified documents Listen · 4:07 4:07 The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of U.S. intelligence documents is facing charges under the espionage act. He made his initial court appearance today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor