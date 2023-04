Ukraine hopes to rally world leaders to help fund its reconstruction Ukraine needs billions of dollars for reconstruction. Its prime minister is in Washington, D.C., this week meeting finance ministers and government officials from around the world, asking for help.

Europe Ukraine hopes to rally world leaders to help fund its reconstruction Ukraine hopes to rally world leaders to help fund its reconstruction Listen · 3:29 3:29 Ukraine needs billions of dollars for reconstruction. Its prime minister is in Washington, D.C., this week meeting finance ministers and government officials from around the world, asking for help. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor