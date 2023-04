Feinstein's absence is highlighting a divide in the Democratic Party NPR's Juana Summers talks with Christopher Cadelago, Politico's White House correspondent based in Sacramento, about reactions to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's absence from Washington.

Politics Feinstein's absence is highlighting a divide in the Democratic Party Feinstein's absence is highlighting a divide in the Democratic Party Listen · 4:11 4:11 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Christopher Cadelago, Politico's White House correspondent based in Sacramento, about reactions to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's absence from Washington. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor