Remembering Raghavan Iyer, an icon of Indian cooking Raghavan Iyer, the chef who did so much to popularize Indian cooking in the U.S., has died after years of cancer treatments. He released his final book, "On the Curry Trail," a couple of months ago.

Obituaries Remembering Raghavan Iyer, an icon of Indian cooking Raghavan Iyer, the chef who did so much to popularize Indian cooking in the U.S., has died after years of cancer treatments. He released his final book, "On the Curry Trail," a couple of months ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor