Floods in Florida this week pushed hundreds of people into shelters Hundreds of people in South Florida are in shelters after historic flooding this week. They worry about their homes and the messy clean-up ahead.

Weather Floods in Florida this week pushed hundreds of people into shelters Floods in Florida this week pushed hundreds of people into shelters Listen · 2:23 2:23 Hundreds of people in South Florida are in shelters after historic flooding this week. They worry about their homes and the messy clean-up ahead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor