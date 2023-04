Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr on their children's book about two Native baseball stars NPR's Miles Parks talks with Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr about their children's book "Contenders: Two Native Baseball Players, One World Series."

Books Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr on their children's book about two Native baseball stars Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr on their children's book about two Native baseball stars Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Miles Parks talks with Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr about their children's book "Contenders: Two Native Baseball Players, One World Series." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor