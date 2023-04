Federal Reserve forecasters warn of a possible recession later this year Forecasters at the Federal Reserve warn of a possible recession later this year. This past week brought new insights into how Americans are working, spending, and coping with inflation.

Economy Federal Reserve forecasters warn of a possible recession later this year Federal Reserve forecasters warn of a possible recession later this year Listen · 3:55 3:55 Forecasters at the Federal Reserve warn of a possible recession later this year. This past week brought new insights into how Americans are working, spending, and coping with inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor