In Ukraine, a kindergarten teacher returns to visit a ghost classroom In Kharkiv, Ukraine, a kindergarten teacher visits her classroom which hasn't hosted students for more than a year due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

World In Ukraine, a kindergarten teacher returns to visit a ghost classroom In Ukraine, a kindergarten teacher returns to visit a ghost classroom Audio will be available later today. In Kharkiv, Ukraine, a kindergarten teacher visits her classroom which hasn't hosted students for more than a year due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor