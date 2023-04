'Phantom of the Opera' takes a final Broadway bow after 13,981 performances On Sunday night the curtain will fall on the longest-running show in Broadway history: Andrew Lloyd Webber's mega hit ran for more than 35 years. "I got the gig of a lifetime," says one cast member.

