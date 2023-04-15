The News Roundup For April 14, 2023

Amid an uncertain future surrounding the abortion medication mifepristone, Democratic governors across the nation are stockpiling the drug in order to protect abortion access in their states.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over what Bragg describes as a "brazen" campaign to attack and intimidate his office's investigation into Donald Trump. Jordan is subpoenaing former prosecutors from Bragg's office and demanding documents pertaining to the investigation.

A gunman in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 5 people during a live-streamed attack on a local bank. The attacker was an employee and injured nine others before police shot them.

A young, racist gun enthusiast is reportedly responsible for one of the worst intelligence leaks in Pentagon history. The man worked at a military base and posted classified material about Ukraine's efforts in its fight against Russia to a Discord server.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is spending his time these days meeting with global leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism after a three-day state visit this week for saying that Europe must not be drawn into the conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed on Wednesday for his visit with President Xi.

Two people are dead and some 20 people are missing after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia this week. The U.N. reports that 441 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far in 2023.

Joining us for the domestic hour of the Roundup this week is Semafor's Benjy Sarlin, Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, and NBC News' Ali Vitali.

For the international edition of the Roundup, we're joined by Bloomberg News' Saleha Mohsin and The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef

Also with us is Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress James Kitfield.

