A call for the U.S. to step up in Georgia, Russia's new front NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Nino Evgenidze about another country that could be vulnerable to President Vladimir Putin's ambitions: Georgia.

Europe A call for the U.S. to step up in Georgia, Russia's new front A call for the U.S. to step up in Georgia, Russia's new front Listen · 6:14 6:14 NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Nino Evgenidze about another country that could be vulnerable to President Vladimir Putin's ambitions: Georgia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor