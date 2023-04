A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who won't stop running Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Robert Wheeler is training for this year's race. He's one of dozens of runners who survived the tragedy and has continued to run Boston in the years since.

National A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who won't stop running A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who won't stop running Listen · 4:07 4:07 Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Robert Wheeler is training for this year's race. He's one of dozens of runners who survived the tragedy and has continued to run Boston in the years since. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor