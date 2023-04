Clashes between Sudan military factions spill over into full-scale violence Fighting erupted Saturday morning in Sudan's capital Khartoum between two factions of Sudan's armed forces, with reports of gunfire and explosions across the city.

Africa Clashes between Sudan military factions spill over into full-scale violence Clashes between Sudan military factions spill over into full-scale violence Audio will be available later today. Fighting erupted Saturday morning in Sudan's capital Khartoum between two factions of Sudan's armed forces, with reports of gunfire and explosions across the city. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor