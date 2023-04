Sudan is facing a second day of violence as rival military factions fight for power Rival military factions continue to fight to control Sudan, leading to deadly clashes in the country's capital, with dozens reported dead and hundreds injured.

Africa Sudan is facing a second day of violence as rival military factions fight for power Sudan is facing a second day of violence as rival military factions fight for power Listen · 3:54 3:54 Rival military factions continue to fight to control Sudan, leading to deadly clashes in the country's capital, with dozens reported dead and hundreds injured. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor