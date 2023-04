Thousands of Ukrainian children have been sent to Russia to escape the war zone Since the start of the war, thousands of Ukrainian children were sent or taken to Russia. Human rights organizations allege Russia is trying to indoctrinate those children against their home country.

World Thousands of Ukrainian children have been sent to Russia to escape the war zone Thousands of Ukrainian children have been sent to Russia to escape the war zone Listen · 5:37 5:37 Since the start of the war, thousands of Ukrainian children were sent or taken to Russia. Human rights organizations allege Russia is trying to indoctrinate those children against their home country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor