Lake Tahoe's clear water is due to tiny creatures called Zooplankton, researchers say Lake Tahoe's water is clearer than it's been in decades. Why? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe gets the answer from Geoffrey Schladow, Director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

Science Lake Tahoe's clear water is due to tiny creatures called Zooplankton, researchers say Lake Tahoe's clear water is due to tiny creatures called Zooplankton, researchers say Listen · 3:55 3:55 Lake Tahoe's water is clearer than it's been in decades. Why? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe gets the answer from Geoffrey Schladow, Director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor