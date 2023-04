What is the 19th century Act being cited as a basis for blocking the abortion pill? The 19th century Comstock Act, which outlawed the distribution of "obscene" materials, including contraception, is being cited as a basis for blocking the mailing of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The 19th century Comstock Act, which outlawed the distribution of "obscene" materials, including contraception, is being cited as a basis for blocking the mailing of the abortion pill mifepristone.