Arab countries are normalizing relations with Syria, over a decade after the uprising NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Dalia Dassa Kaye, a political scientist at UCLA's Burkle Center, about the consequences of normalizing relations with Syria. Some Arab countries want to do so.

Middle East Arab countries are normalizing relations with Syria, over a decade after the uprising Arab countries are normalizing relations with Syria, over a decade after the uprising Listen · 5:55 5:55 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Dalia Dassa Kaye, a political scientist at UCLA's Burkle Center, about the consequences of normalizing relations with Syria. Some Arab countries want to do so. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor