Supreme Court to hear case on religious accommodations in the workplace NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Amy Howe, co-founder of SCOTUSBlog, about the Supreme Court case Groff v. DeJoy, to be argued on Tuesday. It involves religious liberty and employment accommodations.

Law Supreme Court to hear case on religious accommodations in the workplace Supreme Court to hear case on religious accommodations in the workplace Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Amy Howe, co-founder of SCOTUSBlog, about the Supreme Court case Groff v. DeJoy, to be argued on Tuesday. It involves religious liberty and employment accommodations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor