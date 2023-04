The Lullaby Project helps incarcerated mothers connect with their kids through music NPR speaks with Claire Bryant, Assistant Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Music, and "Ashley," a woman who is currently incarcerated and creating lullabies for her children.

National The Lullaby Project helps incarcerated mothers connect with their kids through music The Lullaby Project helps incarcerated mothers connect with their kids through music Listen · 5:34 5:34 NPR speaks with Claire Bryant, Assistant Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Music, and "Ashley," a woman who is currently incarcerated and creating lullabies for her children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor