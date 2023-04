Irish man captures Guinness World Record for his massive 'Deadpool' collection Gareth Peter Pahliney really likes Marvel's Deadpool. He has over 2,200 pieces of merch of the "Merc with a Mouth," and he says the collection is still growing.

