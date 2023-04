SpaceX readies to launch the biggest rocket ever made. Will it get off the ground? In South Texas, the commercial spaceflight company SpaceX is preparing to test a huge, stainless-steel rocket. The machine could one day carry humans to the moon, Mars and beyond.

