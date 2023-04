Lawmakers have a lot on their agenda as Congress returns from a 2-week recess House Republicans are drafting legislation to avoid a default on the nation's credit limit. Senators face a possible vote on temporarily replacing ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on a judiciary panel.

Politics Lawmakers have a lot on their agenda as Congress returns from a 2-week recess Lawmakers have a lot on their agenda as Congress returns from a 2-week recess Audio will be available later today. House Republicans are drafting legislation to avoid a default on the nation's credit limit. Senators face a possible vote on temporarily replacing ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on a judiciary panel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor