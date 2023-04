Measured maestro of the jazz piano, Ahmad Jamal, dies at 92 Ahmad Jamal was a pianist, composer and bandleader. His influence and admirers spread far and wide in jazz. In 1994, he was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Fellowship.

